Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 16:16 Hits: 4

LONDON :Britain reported the lowest daily total of new coronavirus cases since July 4 on Monday, adding to signs that a recent surge in coronavirus cases driven by the spread of the Delta variant may have passed its peak.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-uk-covid-19-cases-fall-to-3-week-low-15302324