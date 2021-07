Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 16:25 Hits: 5

A U.S. federal judge ruled July 16 the DACA program is illegal, leaving some 90,000 young immigrants in limbo without legal status or a clear path to follow. The program remains intact for existing participants.

