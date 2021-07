Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 15:05 Hits: 6

The European Union should not merely emphasize its multilateral credentials, but must demonstrate that coordinated international action can deliver for all if every country invests in it. And the recent global agreement to reform corporate taxation does just that.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/eu-multilateralism-corporate-taxation-by-josep-borell-and-paolo-gentiloni-2021-07