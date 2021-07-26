Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves: 3 Things Biden Can Do Right Now to Stop COVID and Save Lives

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 12:12 Hits: 5

Six months into the Biden administration, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the United States and around the world, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Meanwhile, as vaccinations stall in the United States, much of the world is still “desperate” for COVID-19 vaccines, says Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves. “We should be exporting vaccines rather than sitting on them and hoarding them,” he says. “If we don’t stop the virus all around the world, we’re not going to stop it anywhere.”

