The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves: 3 Things Biden Can Do Right Now to Stop COVID and Save Lives

Category: World Hits: 5

Seg1 gonsalves vaccine

Six months into the Biden administration, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage across the United States and around the world, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. Meanwhile, as vaccinations stall in the United States, much of the world is still “desperate” for COVID-19 vaccines, says Yale epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves. “We should be exporting vaccines rather than sitting on them and hoarding them,” he says. “If we don’t stop the virus all around the world, we’re not going to stop it anywhere.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/26/covid19_pandemic_vaccinnation_masks_gregg_gonsalves

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version