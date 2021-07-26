The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Evil in the world': Anti-mask lawmaker pushes conspiracy in claim he and wife have COVID for a second time

.S. Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) announced on Sunday he, his wife, and son all have contracted the coronavirus and tested positive for COVID-19. This is the second time he and his wife, Higgins claims, have had COVID. Like about half of the House GOP caucus, Higgins refuses to reveal his vaccination status.

"I have COVID, Becca has COVID, my son has COVID," Higgins declared in a Facebook post Sunday. "Becca" is Higgins' fourth wife.

"I keep my family's private business very quiet, because of the evil in the world, yet we are uplifted by the love of God's children, and quiet privacy does not mean secrecy, so, here's the update," Higgins wrote.

"Becca and I had COVID before, early on, in January 2020, before the world really knew what it was. So, this is our second experience with the CCP biological attack weaponized virus," he said, baselessly, promoting a right wing conspiracy theory, "and this episode is far more challenging. It has required all of my devoted energy."

Higgins may be best known for for shooting a selfie political video inside the Auschwitz gas chamber.

In May Higgins and other Republicans announced they would no longer wear a mask while in the House, because, as one said, "We're just tired of it."

In March Higgins – who once appeared to have threatened a retired U.S. Supreme Court Justice – railed against gun control legislation because, he said, murder is in the Bible.

And last year Higgins threatened to shoot Black armed protestors.

https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/clay-higgins/

