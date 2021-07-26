Typhoon in-Fa Lands in East China, Second Landfall Expected

Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 11:37 Hits: 4

Typhoon In-Fa made landfall in east China's Zhejiang Province at noon on Sunday, packing winds of up to 38 meters per second at its center, according to the provincial flood control headquarters.

The typhoon -- the sixth of this year -- hit land in Putuo District, Zhoushan City, at approximately 12:30 p.m. Weather authorities have forecast the typhoon will make a second landfall in coastal areas between Zhejiang's Jiaxing City and Jiangsu Province's Qidong City.

It is expected to linger in east China after its second landfall and bring continued strong rainstorms to the Zhejiang, Jiangsu and Anhui provinces, and Shanghai. The typhoon started to wreak havoc in Zhejiang on Saturday, bringing heavy downpours, strong gales and floods. Over 6 km of roads in Zhoushan have been inundated by seawater.

The Zhejiang provincial flood control headquarters upgraded its emergency response for Typhoon In-Fa to the highest level, Level I, at Saturday noon. As of Sunday noon, about 17,000 fishing vessels had returned to ports for shelter, and over 1.5 million people across the province had been evacuated to safe places.

⚠️ Typhoon In-Fa on path to deliver strong winds and enormous rainfall totals to eastern parts of China, including Shanghai.



Considerable storm surge and inundation likely to be pushed into the Hangzhou Bay area. Over 200 million people will feel the impacts. pic.twitter.com/NTylHUXMCe July 24, 2021

Zhejiang has opened over 12,000 temporary shelter facilities. In Shanghai, Typhoon In-Fa had felled over 1,000 trees and caused waterlogging in several places as of Sunday noon. Over 2,000 rescue teams in the city are on stand-by.

The Shanghai metro at Sunday noon announced the suspension of services on several lines. As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday, a total of five metro lines, Line 3, Line 5, Line 16, Line 17, the Pujiang Line, and Shanghai's Maglev Line, suspended operations.

All inbound and outbound flights at Shanghai's Pudong International Airport and Hongqiao International Airport were canceled on Sunday. All inbound high-speed trains for Shanghai's railway stations were also canceled.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, nearly 130 tourists spots in Shanghai, including the Shanghai Disney Resort, the Oriental Pearl Tower, and the Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, had closed over safety concerns. About 360,000 people in Shanghai have been evacuated, and over 1,700 vessels returned to ports.

China has a four-tier flood-control emergency response system, with Level I being the most severe. pic.twitter.com/At49tCiWIM July 21, 2021

