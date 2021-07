Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 12:40 Hits: 4

A 27-year-old woman was first shot and then slaughtered by her male acquaintance in Islamabad last week. Experts say Noor Mukadam's brutal murder puts a spotlight on toxic misogyny in Pakistani society.

