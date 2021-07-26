The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Did French police join in the protests against Covid-19 restrictions?

Did French police join in the protests against Covid-19 restrictions? Tweets in several languages have been circulating online claiming that French police officers joined in with people protesting health measures taken by the French government during the Covid-19 pandemic. While the video was indeed from the protest in question, which was held on July 17, 2021, the officers there were simply supervising the protest – not joining in.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/france/20210726-debunked-french-police-join-protest-against-vaccine-passport

