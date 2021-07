Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 13:50 Hits: 8

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands on Monday said it would ease COVID-19 restrictions to allow travel to all European Union countries, including several that had been off limits to Dutch vacationers due to high infection rates. Read full story

