Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 13:07 Hits: 5

MOSCOW: Russia rejected what it said was a hostile Japanese diplomatic protest following a visit to a disputed island chain on Monday (Jul 26) by the Russian prime minister, saying he could go wherever on Russian territory he wanted. A top Japanese government spokesman said earlier on Monday that ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-rejects--hostile--japanese-protest-over-island-visit--summons-envoy-15300476