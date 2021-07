Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 09:45 Hits: 3

The still-raging pandemic and climate-related disasters worldwide demonstrate the woeful inadequacy of efforts to address the problematic aspects of globalization. The so-called international community has again shown itself to be anything but a community.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/pandemic-and-climate-change-show-mismanaged-globalization-by-richard-haass-2021-07