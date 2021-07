Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 07:28 Hits: 8

A court in Russia's Siberian region of Yakutia has confined to forced psychiatric treatment a shaman who was stopped by authorities several times in his attempts to march to Moscow by foot “to drive President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.”

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-shaman-putin/31377184.html