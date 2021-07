Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 07:03 Hits: 5

New Zealand has announced it will take in an alleged IS militant and her two young children. The case is at the center of a dispute between Wellington and Canberra.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/new-zealand-agrees-to-repatriate-is-linked-woman-and-kids/a-58638683?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf