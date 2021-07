Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 07:18 Hits: 6

Throughout the pandemic, some people have experienced mood swings, irritability, and other symptoms of depression. Epidemiologist Elise Paul says people should look at how their symptoms are impacting their life.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/how-has-the-pandemic-affected-mental-health/a-58619289?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf