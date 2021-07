Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 07:52 Hits: 7

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A landmark fraud trial of 10 people including a cardinal begins in the Vatican on Tuesday in what officials hope will be a turning point in its financial credibility and show that no-one is above the law. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/07/26/landmark-vatican-fraud-trial-of-10-including-a-cardinal-set-to-start