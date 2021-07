Category: World Published on Monday, 26 July 2021 06:36 Hits: 5

As scientists gather online to finalise a long-awaited update on global climate research, recent extreme weather events across the globe highlight the need for more research on how it will play out, especially locally. The list of extremes in just the last few weeks has been startling ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sustainability/climate-change-ipcc-report-extreme-weather-warming-floods-15297700