Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 15:40 Hits: 2

Around 10,000 acres around the island's historic Montiferru area have already been destroyed in what officials called "an unprecedented disaster."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-wildfires-rage-through-sardinia-forcing-evacuations/a-58635590?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf