Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 16:40 Hits: 4

Typhoon In-fa has made landfall near Shanghai, where authorities canceled hundreds of flights and warned residents to remain indoors.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/typhoon-in-fa-forces-closure-of-shanghai-airports/a-58629972?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf