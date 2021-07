Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 15:38 Hits: 3

An estimated 1.1 million children globally experienced the death of a primary caregiver as a direct result of the coronavirus pandemic, finds a study published by The Lancet medical journal this week. But what can be done to support these new Covid-19 orphans?

