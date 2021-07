Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 15:52 Hits: 5

Gunmen who seized 121 students at a high school in northwestern Nigeria in early July have released another 28 teenagers, a school official told AFP on Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210725-gunmen-in-nigeria-release-nearly-30-students-after-july-kidnapping