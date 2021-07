Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 16:56 Hits: 2

Police and protesters clashed in several Tunisian cities on Sunday as demonstrators demanding the government step down attacked offices of Ennahda, the moderate Islamist party that is the biggest in parliament.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210725-protesters-in-tunisia-demand-government-step-down-amid-covid-aggravated-economic-woes