Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 14:12 Hits: 3

Top U.S. infectious disease official Anthony Fauci said on Sunday that Americans who are immune compromised may end up needing COVID-19 vaccine booster shots.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/some-americans-could-need-covid-19-vaccine-booster-fauci-15293814