Amnesty International: Julian Assange's Arbitrary Detention Must End. Release Him Now.

As WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if he is extradited to the U.S. under the Espionage Act for publishing classified documents exposing U.S. war crimes, Amnesty International Secretary General Agnès Callamard says his detention since 2010 “is arbitrary and that he should be released.” She adds that allegations made against him by the U.S. authorities “raise a large number of problems and red flags in relation to freedom of the press.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2021/7/20/julian_assange_detention_agnes_callamard

