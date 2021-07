Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 06:20 Hits: 2

SYDNEY: In Australia's largest city, construction has come to a standstill for the first time in living memory as a surge in COVID-19 cases puts Sydney under its toughest lockdown since the pandemic began. Tradespeople are out of work, with a knock-on effect seen on other sectors including ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/australia-economy-recovery-covid-19-delta-variant-15268356