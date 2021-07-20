The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Gulag of Our Time : Amnesty International Calls on Biden Admin to Shut Down Guantánamo Bay Prison

Fifty-six-year-old Abdul Latif Nasser is the first Guantánamo Bay prisoner to be released under the Biden administration. He was imprisoned for nearly two decades without charge and had been cleared for release since 2016. Thirty-nine prisoners remain at Guantánamo. “Legally speaking, morally speaking, that space that has been created has no significance other than the harm it is placing on people,” says Agnès Callamard, secretary general of Amnesty International.

