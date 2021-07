Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 15:47 Hits: 2

A top U.S. State Department official said the United States supports Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s goal of curtailing the power of tycoons, but cautioned that the path to achieving this “is difficult.”

