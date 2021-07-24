Arizona GOP lawmaker who advocated for new election faces backlash for contradictory remark about traitors

Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 14:50 Hits: 2

An Arizona Republican lawmaker is facing backlash for her recent contradictory remarks about traitors. On Friday, July 23, Rep. Wendy Rogers (R-Ariz.) joined the small bandwagon of Republicans who expressed faux outrage over Major League Baseball's (MLB) announcement of the Cleveland mascot change, reports Newsweek.

Shortly after the announcement, Rogers tweeted, "I like Indians and I like Redskins. I like Aunt Jemima and I like Uncle Ben. I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don't like traitors who hate America. Stand up for our culture!"

I like Indians and I like Redskins. I like Aunt Jemima and I like Uncle Ben. I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewa… https://t.co/muCD7TXqxt 1627067588.0

After sharing the post, Twitter users hit back with raw facts and harsh reality about American history. One Twitter user wrote, "No, the kind of racism you are spewing is our HISTORY, we don't HAVE A culture, we have many as our citizens are from all over the globe...and hating something that was so abhorrent that we fought a war to end it does NOT mean we hate America it means we hate RACISM"

@WendyRogersAZ No, the kind of racism you are spewing is our HISTORY, we don't HAVE A culture, we have many as our… https://t.co/rVx9CRDKgr 1627077820.0





@WendyRogersAZ You should probably leave the deep thoughts for others, Wendy. 1627076578.0





@WendyRogersAZ Right, you’re a white supremacist bigot. We know. 1627082003.0





@WendyRogersAZ You should probably leave the deep thoughts for others, Wendy. 1627076578.0









@WendyRogersAZ Wendy, Arizona and the rest of the world wants to know: https://t.co/G37Hw8prV2 1627073095.0





@WendyRogersAZ Why do we let the small vocal minority of people drive the narrative all the time. They own the medi… https://t.co/ISZ2UH1Ifw 1627082846.0





Rogers' latest remarks come just days after she called for a new election in Arizona as she cited details from a statement released by Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan. Although the company has no prior experience overseeing election audits, it was hired to conduct the controversial election audit in Maricopa County, Ariz.



"I have heard enough. With the tens of thousands of ballots mailed without being requested, the over ten thousand people who voted after registering after November 3rd, the failure of Maricopa to turn over the 40% machines, the passwords that Dominion still refuses [..] to turn over, & tens of thousands of unauthorized queries demonstrating how insecure the election was," Rogers wrote.

She added, "I call for the Biden electors to be recalled to Arizona & a new election must be conducted. Arizona's electors must not be awarded fraudulently & we need to get this right."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/07/wendy-rogers/