China Asks the US To Lift Its Sanctions Against Cuban Officials

Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 18:27 Hits: 2

On Friday, China's Foreign Affairs Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian asked the United States to remove the sanctions against the officers of Cuba's Interior Ministry (MININT) and Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).

“The U.S. should foremost examine its human rights issues instead of meddling in other countries' internal affairs,” Zhao stated and reiterated China’s support for the Cuban government and people amid the U.S. blockade.

On Thursday, using the 2016 Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, the Biden administration sanctioned Cuban senior officials for allegedly repressing citizens during the demonstrations staged on July 11.

In response to this arbitrary act, besides accusing the U.S. of being behind these protests, the Cuban government pointed out that the recent sanctions against FAR and MININT officers are slanderous and unfounded.

Times Square is a major commercial intersection, tourist destination, entertainment center, and neighborhood in the Midtown Manhattan section of New York City. #EEUU

And look ������#UnblockCuba �������������������������� #Cuba@DeZurdaTeampic.twitter.com/9TyIuATTDS July 23, 2021

"The United States should apply the Magnitsky Act to itself for the expressions of police brutality that the loss of 1,021 lives in its territory in 2020," said Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez. On Tuesday, hundreds of Canadian citizens rallied outside the U.S. consulate in Toronto to demand an end to the blockade affecting Cuba since 1962. “Only the Cuban people can decide the future of their country”, said the New York’s Young Communist League, which also organized a rally to express its solidarity with the Cuban people on July 16. #Mexico | Support demonstration to put light on the real situation in #Cuba have taken place all over the world. The Cuban people and its government thanked friends from abroad for spreading the truth.#CubaUnida#CubaSoberanapic.twitter.com/k1hI77oeun July 18, 2021

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/China-Asks-the-US-To-Lift-Its-Sanctions-Against-Cuban-Officials-20210723-0008.html