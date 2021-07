Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 05:47 Hits: 6

Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini had no chance in the preliminary heat at the Tokyo Olympics. The message that the refugee team’s flag bearer sent to the world though, was more important than the result.

