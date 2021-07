Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 21:13 Hits: 5

The gold medal tally during the first day of competition at the Tokyo Olympics included Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz winning his country’s first cycling medal, China’s Sun Yiwen defeating a five-time Olympian in épée fencing, and South Korea’s An San and Kim Je Deok hitting the mark in mixed team archery.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210724-tokyo-olympics-gold-medals-for-ecuadorean-cyclist-chinese-fencer-and-s-korean-archers-on-day-one