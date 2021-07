Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 21:31 Hits: 6

At least six Cameroon soldiers were killed Saturday in an attack by Boko Haram in the far north of the country, the governor of the region said on state television.

https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20210724-boko-haram-attack-kills-several-soldiers-in-cameroon-regional-governor-says