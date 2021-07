Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 16:45 Hits: 2

PARIS :French President Emmanuel Macron has changed his mobile phone and phone number in light of the Pegasus spyware case, a presidency official said on Thursday, in one of the first concrete actions announced in relation to the scandal.

