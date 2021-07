Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 18:14 Hits: 2

The United States on Thursday (Jul 22) imposed sanctions on a senior Cuban security official and an interior ministry special forces unit for alleged human rights abuses in a crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this month.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-sanctions-senior-cuban-security-official-special-forces-unit-15271974