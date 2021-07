Category: World Published on Sunday, 25 July 2021 05:27 Hits: 4

MELBOURNE: Australia's New South Wales logged its second-highest daily increase in locally acquired COVID-19 cases of the year on Sunday (Jul 25) amid fears of a wave of new infections after thousands of people joined an anti-lockdown protest. "In relation to yesterday's protests, can I say how ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/australia-new-south-wales-covid-19-cases-protests-lockdown-15289676