Category: World Published on Thursday, 22 July 2021 22:20 Hits: 2

With low vaccination rates and slow restrictions when outbreaks occur, it’s little wonder why apartment blocks can be lightning rods in Australia, says Mike Yeo.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/australia-apartment-block-lockdowns-high-rise-covid-19-curbs-15267186