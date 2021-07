Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 15:46 Hits: 2

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week, the State Department said on Friday, the top U.S. diplomat's first visit to the world's largest democracy and an important U.S. ally in Asia.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-top-diplomat-blinken-to-visit-india--kuwait-15280306