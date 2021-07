Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 16:41 Hits: 2

The parents of thousands of Ethiopian students stranded in the war-ravaged northern region of Tigray on Friday appealed for help to evacuate them after the main university warned it could not feed them for much longer amid food and cash shortages.

