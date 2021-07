Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 17:42 Hits: 2

A U.S. delegation and other dignitaries were hurried to vehicles as reports emerged of shots fired and crowd control gas used on protesters outside the funeral of late Haitian president Jovenel Moise on Friday.

