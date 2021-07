Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 18:19 Hits: 2

Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech said on Friday the U.S. government had purchased an additional 200 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total number of doses to be supplied to the country to 500 million.

