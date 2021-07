Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 17:13 Hits: 5

Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to 12,381 on Saturday, the highest level since mid-May and nearly triple the low that was hit in early July, according to health ministry data, which also showed 58 people died due to COVID-19.

