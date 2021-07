Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 20:47 Hits: 8

Protesters took to the streets in several Brazilian cities on Saturday to demand the impeachment of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, whose popularity has fallen in recent weeks amid corruption scandals against the backdrop of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/brazilians-take-to-streets-again-to-demand-bolsonaro-s-impeachment-15288646