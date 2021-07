Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 15:23 Hits: 2

Amazon has installed thousands of devices that allow delivery workers to enter apartment buildings on their own. The project reduces package theft, proponents say, but some experts and tenants have raised security and privacy concerns.

