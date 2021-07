Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 15:45 Hits: 3

Uber and Lyft drivers staged protests across the country this week, calling on Congress for more protections and higher wages for gig workers. While many drivers are comfortable with their earnings, some weeks drivers can make less than minimum wage.

