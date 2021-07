Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 16:13 Hits: 2

Washington’s NFL team is dropping all Indigenous imagery from its branding and in MLB Cleveland has settled on Guardians as its new name. Many other franchises are also feeling the pressure to change, while others continue to defend their Native imagery.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Society/2021/0723/Cleveland-becomes-the-Guardians-as-Native-sports-images-recede?icid=rss