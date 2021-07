Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 20:37 Hits: 2

When her husband was imprisoned in Belarus, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya took up his fight against Belarus’ dictator. An interview about her journey.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Foreign-Policy/2021/0723/Meet-the-young-mom-who-became-the-face-of-Belarus-democracy-movement?icid=rss