Category: World Published on Saturday, 24 July 2021 11:02 Hits: 6

Space tourism will be worth $8bn by 2030, but that's a fraction of today's $350bn space industry.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/program/counting-the-cost/2021/7/24/beyond-tourism-who-will-dominate-the-1-trillion-space-economy