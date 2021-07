Category: World Published on Tuesday, 20 July 2021 13:05 Hits: 2

Current loose monetary policies in developed economies are likely to increase wealth inequality, and in the short term there is little that monetary and regulatory authorities can do about it. Resolving the problem will instead require finance ministers with a strong political mandate to implement redistributive measures.

