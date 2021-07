Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 11:15 Hits: 2

The assassination of Haiti’s president and protests in Cuba this month are in line with a long tradition of summertime crises in the Caribbean. But this year’s political unrest is likely to have more far-reaching effects than previous bouts of instability.

