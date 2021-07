Category: World Published on Wednesday, 21 July 2021 14:39 Hits: 2

A recent flurry of official measures in both China and the United States suggests that the two governments are not keen on Chinese firms retaining their US stock-market listings. Moreover, the effects of delisting these often fast-growing companies may be easily manageable for both countries.

