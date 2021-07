Category: World Published on Friday, 23 July 2021 14:25 Hits: 2

The global economy and capitalism are at a crossroads, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, the rise of digital technology, and the changing nature of labor markets. Understanding this new world will require major breakthroughs in economic thinking, and closer scrutiny of some of the discipline’s core assumptions.

